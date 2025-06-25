Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 975,168 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Camping World has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

