Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

Shopify Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:SHOP opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.