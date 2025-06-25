Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Buys 1,275 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.