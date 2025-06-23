Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys 31,979 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CL stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

