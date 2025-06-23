HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

