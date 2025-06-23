Reviewing American Resources (AREC) and The Competition

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -1.88 American Resources Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.77

American Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares American Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Resources has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 613 1677 3302 139 2.52

American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.74%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 23.99%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Resources competitors beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.