HWG Holdings LP Buys New Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,632,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 15.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.07.

Corpay Stock Up 0.6%

Corpay stock opened at $316.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.30. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

