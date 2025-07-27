Veralto (VLTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.700 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.880 EPS.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veralto to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. Veralto has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

