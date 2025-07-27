Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million. On average, analysts expect Chain Bridge Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE CBNA opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on CBNA

Insider Activity at Chain Bridge Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 32,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $868,587.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,166.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chain Bridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.