Wall Street Zen Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 3.1%

SUBCY opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

