Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider James Brotherton Purchases 7,033 Shares

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider James Brotherton bought 7,033 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,896.82 ($33,458.97).
Breedon Group Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.86) on Friday. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 344 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 501 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.70.
Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts predict that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
