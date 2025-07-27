Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $216.71 billion for the quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Up 0.6%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.3625 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

