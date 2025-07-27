NewtekOne (NEWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $308.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWT

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,036,984.74. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $406,175. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NewtekOne by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126,865 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.