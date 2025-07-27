Brown & Brown (BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brown & Brown stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.