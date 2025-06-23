Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 22.5%

BATS DISV opened at $32.15 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

