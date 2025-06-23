Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $253,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

PLTR opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $324.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.96, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

