Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after buying an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,275,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $269.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.