Park Capital Management LLC WI Cuts Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Park Capital Management LLC WI lowered its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Shell were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Shell by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Shell by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

