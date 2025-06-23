Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Raised by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $303.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

