Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) versus TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head to Head Contrast

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A TKO Group 4.98% 2.52% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $492.05 million 0.28 -$8.55 million N/A N/A TKO Group $2.80 billion 12.34 $9.41 million $1.97 88.79

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and TKO Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of TKO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hong Kong Television Network and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 TKO Group 0 2 12 1 2.93

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $168.08, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

TKO Group beats Hong Kong Television Network on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

