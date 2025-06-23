Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,822 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $232,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 28.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.