Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.8% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7%

NOC stock opened at $497.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $422.69 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.95.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

