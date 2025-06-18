Vicus Capital Purchases 251 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,597,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

IEI stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

