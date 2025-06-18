Planning Center Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Planning Center Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.39% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 332,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 210,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

DFSE opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

