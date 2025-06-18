YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DISO opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.66% of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

