Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2097 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.