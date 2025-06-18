Joseph David Freedman Buys 35,000 Shares of Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) Stock

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,234.80. This represents a 33.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph David Freedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joseph David Freedman bought 15,000 shares of Beeline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Joseph David Freedman purchased 15,251 shares of Beeline stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $17,843.67.

Beeline Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of Beeline stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16. Beeline Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beeline

Beeline ( NASDAQ:BLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beeline had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beeline stock. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Beeline accounts for 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 2.35% of Beeline as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Beeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Beeline Company Profile

