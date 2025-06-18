Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $406.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.64 and a 200 day moving average of $389.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

