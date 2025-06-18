Short Interest in ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Drops By 25.0%

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Trading Up 0.2%

BDCZ stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

