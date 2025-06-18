Short Interest in ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Drops By 25.0%

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Trading Up 0.2%
BDCZ stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.
About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.