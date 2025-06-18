Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 2,526 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.