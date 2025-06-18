Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Price Target at C$265.00

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$265.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.
TSE:WCN opened at C$256.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$264.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$234.96 and a 12-month high of C$284.73.
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.
