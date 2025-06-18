Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Price Target at C$265.00

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$265.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total transaction of C$127,610.67. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:WCN opened at C$256.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$264.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$234.96 and a 12-month high of C$284.73.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.