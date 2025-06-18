NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) VP Graeme Mclindin Sells 2,377 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $67,459.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,083.04. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTGR stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $783.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.14.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NETGEAR by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

