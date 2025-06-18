Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

