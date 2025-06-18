Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Insider Acquires A$14,383.44 in Stock

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) McMahon purchased 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,383.44 ($9,339.90).

Ridley Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

