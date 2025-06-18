NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI) Director Michael A. Lewis Sells 2,013 Shares

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $17,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,399.20. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NPK International Stock Performance

NYSE:NPKI opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. NPK International Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 42.71%. As a group, analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPKI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on NPK International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

