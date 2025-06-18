Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOIPY opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

