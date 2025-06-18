F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 168,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.7%

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

