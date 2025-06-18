Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Decreases By 25.1%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXQ opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $471.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 338,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 89,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.