Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Decreases By 25.1%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
SOXQ opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $471.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
