Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Raised by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 9.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $56,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

