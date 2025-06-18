Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Yousriya Loza Purchases 186,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza bought 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,200.00.

Yousriya Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Yousriya Loza acquired 79,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Yousriya Loza bought 253,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,623.95.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 2.4%

TSE:BSX opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

