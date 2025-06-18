Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

