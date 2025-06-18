Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 266.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $359.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $375.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

