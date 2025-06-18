BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BlackLine by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.