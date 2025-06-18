Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

