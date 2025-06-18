Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Purchased by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

