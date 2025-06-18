iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 21.5%
Shares of ITA stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $183.23.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.