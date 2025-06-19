Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

PEP stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.