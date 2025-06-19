Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 185.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

TSLA opened at $322.05 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

