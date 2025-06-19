United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.