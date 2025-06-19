LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires 4,466 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 223.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.32 and a 200-day moving average of $533.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

